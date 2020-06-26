UrduPoint.com
Credit Suisse Says Has No Client Relationship With Lukashenko's Son Viktor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 03:03 PM

A screenshot published in social media with alleged accounts of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's eldest son Viktor in Swiss bank Credit Suisse is a fake, the bank has no client relationship with this person and informed the Swiss authorities about this incident, the bank's spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday

Earlier, social networks and media reported the alleged secret accounts of Viktor Lukashenko, who is also his father's national security aide. In particular, Telegram channel NEXTA published a screenshot showing alleged accounts of Viktor Lukashenko in Credit Suisse.

"The screenshot (e-banking statement) is a fake. Credit Suisse has no client relationship with this person. We have informed the relevant authorities," the bank's spokesperson told Sputnik.

