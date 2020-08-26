UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Credit Suisse Turns Towards Digital Banking In Switzerland

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 12:22 AM

Credit Suisse turns towards digital banking in Switzerland

Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-biggest bank, said Tuesday it would reorientate its domestic services towards digital banking, with a quarter of its Swiss branches to close and hundreds of jobs at risk

Zurich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ):Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-biggest bank, said Tuesday it would reorientate its domestic services towards digital banking, with a quarter of its Swiss branches to close and hundreds of jobs at risk.

"In the last two years alone, use of online banking at Credit Suisse has grown by approximately 40 percent, while the use of mobile banking has more than doubled," the bank said in a statement.

"The COVID-19 crisis has further accelerated these trends. In contrast, the number of visits to branches has been declining for years.

"Credit Suisse will introduce a new digital offering and a future-oriented branch concept at the end of October." The bank also plans to merge the activities of regional subsidiary Neue Aargauer Bank with those under the Credit Suisse brand to avoid duplication.

With its realignment, the bank intends to reduce annual costs by around 100 million Swiss francs ($110 million, 93 million euros) from 2022 onwards.

It plans to cut the number of bank branches from 146 to 109.

Meanwhile up to 500 jobs could be axed, Andre Helfenstein, head of the bank's operations within Switzerland, told reporters during a conference call.

The restructuring costs are expected to be 75 million Swiss francs.

"Digitalisation is happening all around us," Helfenstein said in a statement.

"The changes we are making to our branch network -- while simultaneously investing in digital solutions and in advisory services for clients with more complex needs -- represent a logical step forward."In late July, the bank's new chief executive Thomas Gottstein unveiled his plans for Credit Suisse, which involved regrouping its different investment bank activities.

Gottstein took charge in February after Tidjane Thiam was ousted over a massive spying scandal.

Related Topics

Scandal Mobile Bank Switzerland February July October All From Million Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

26 minutes ago

UN Hopes Palestine Starts Collecting Clearance Rev ..

51 seconds ago

Israel, UAE defense ministers discuss normalisatio ..

53 seconds ago

Russian Researches to Deliver COVID-19 Vaccine to ..

26 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes 4 illegal ..

26 minutes ago

Govt decides 'no concession for Nawaz Sharif as al ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.