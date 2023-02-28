UrduPoint.com

Crew-6 Mission Great Example Of US Cooperation With Russia, Other States - NASA Scientist

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2023 | 08:37 PM

Crew-6 Mission Great Example of US Cooperation With Russia, Other States - NASA Scientist

SpaceX's Crew-6 illustrates the benefits of the US continuing space cooperation with Russia and other nations and making room for commercial partners, NASA's International Space Station (ISS) Program Chief Scientist Kirt Costello told Sputnik

ORLANDO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) SpaceX's Crew-6 illustrates the benefits of the US continuing space cooperation with Russia and other nations and making room for commercial partners, NASA's International Space Station (ISS) Program Chief Scientist Kirt Costello told Sputnik.

The SpaceX Crew-6 mission is now scheduled for takeoff on March 2 after two previous launches were canceled this week. Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev will join United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg on the mission to the ISS for a duration of six months.

"It's a great example of our continued partnership with our international partners and also making a new space for our commercial partners," Costello said.

Costello also said he is pleased that the rotation with Roscosmos continues, underscoring some of the important work the two space agencies including partnering on crucial scientific research.

"We... do some collaborative research and those get worked out in protocols between Russia and the United States as to how they participate," Costello said. "We've always been interested in sharing data where we can: on human research and the effects of spaceflight on the human body."

NASA and Roscosmos, he added, are collaborating on a number of initiatives such as the Solid Fuel Ignition and Extinction (SoFIE) project.

According to NASA, the SoFIE project studies flammability of certain solid spacecraft materials in real atmospheric conditions to improve fire safety for future long-term missions to the Moon and Mars.

With respect to US long-term projects, he said NASA is testing all needed technologies on the ISS for missions to the Moon and Mars.

"Well, I think certainly with a target date now of 2030 on the ISS side, everybody is getting more focused on making sure that we're testing technologies that are on the roadmaps for exploration for both the Moon and Mars. And we're trying to identify the uses of the ISS that are most important to prove out those technologies," Costello told Sputnik.

Costello said he hopes that all technologies will be lined up and those which can be tested in lower Earth orbit will be tested on the ISS.

According to Costello, the tests differ based on surface destinations and whether the microgravity of the ISS or the high radiation environment outside the ISS is needed.

Fedyaev will be the second Russian cosmonaut to board the US Crew Dragon spacecraft as part of the ISS integrated flights agreement. In October, the spacecraft carrying the Crew-5 mission team, including Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, successfully docked on the ISS.

The launch initially scheduled to take off on February 26, then it was moved to February 27 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida to the ISS. Two minutes before the start, however, the take-off was called off because of technical issues. The launch time is set for 12:34 a.m. EST (5:34 a.m. GMT) on Thursday.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Bowen Florida United States United Arab Emirates SpaceX February March October All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Canada economy stalls in 2022 fourth quarter

Canada economy stalls in 2022 fourth quarter

3 minutes ago
 India growth slows to 4.4% in Dec quarter on weak ..

India growth slows to 4.4% in Dec quarter on weak demand

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for no powe ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for no power cuts during Sehar, Iftar

5 minutes ago
 Policemen performance appreciated in Lahore

Policemen performance appreciated in Lahore

5 minutes ago
 Imran Khan seeks IHC's permission to file document ..

Imran Khan seeks IHC's permission to file documents

5 minutes ago
 Stocks dip as traders mull US rates outlook

Stocks dip as traders mull US rates outlook

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.