Crew Dragon Flight to ISS Postponed From August 17 to August 21 - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The Crew Dragon mission to the International Space Station has been postponed from August 17 to August 21, NASA said on Tuesday

"NASA and SpaceX now are targeting 5:23 a.m. EDT Monday, Aug.

21, for the launch of the agency's Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station. The adjusted date allows additional time for launch site processing at Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida," NASA said in a statement.

A backup launch opportunity is available at 3:49 a.m. on Friday, August 25, it added.