Crew Dragon Ship's Return To Earth Postponed To May 1 - NASA

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 01:20 PM

Crew Dragon Ship's Return to Earth Postponed to May 1 - NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The Crew Dragon spaceship, named Resilience, with four astronauts on board will return to Earth on May 1 - several days later than it was planned, NASA press office said on Tuesday.

Although the spacecraft's landing was scheduled for April 28, it had to be postponed due to the forecasted bad weather in the landing area.

"NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 mission with NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, and Soichi Noguchi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is now targeting a return to Earth at 11:36 a.m. EDT Saturday, May 1, in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida," the statement said.

According to it, the spaceship of the mission, which flew to the International Space Station will undock from the ISS on Friday to begin the journey to the Earth.

