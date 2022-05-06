UrduPoint.com

Crew Dragon Space Capsule Splashes Down In Atlantic Returning 4 Astronauts From ISS - NASA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Crew Dragon Space Capsule Splashes Down in Atlantic Returning 4 Astronauts From ISS - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) A capsule of the US SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, splashed down on Friday in the Atlantic ocean, returning four astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS), according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) broadcast.

The capsule scratched the ocean surface off the coast of Florida at 04:43 GMT, bringing back NASA astronauts Tom Marshburn, Raja Chari, Kayla Barron, and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Mathias Maurer of Germany. They have been operating on the ISS within Crew-3 working mission since November 2021. The spacecraft undocked and left the orbital station on Thursday, taking about 24 hours to return.

Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Sergey Korsakov and Denis Matveev, as well as US astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, Jessica Watkins, and Italy's Samantha Cristoforetti remain aboard the ISS.

