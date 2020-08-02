Crew Dragon Spacecraft Leaves ISS For Earth - NASA

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley has successfully undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and is headed back to Earth, according to live coverage from National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Crew Dragon successfully separated from the ISS at around 23:34 GMT on Saturday.

Earlier, at about 21:40 GMT on Saturday, NASA said that Crew Dragon's forward hatch was closed to seal up the spacecraft for departure. The SpaceX aerospace manufacturer said on Twitter that leak checks on Crew Dragon had been completed.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft (Dragon Endeavour) was docked at the ISS since May. It will take the spacecraft 19 hours to get back to Earth.

Crew Dragon is expected to land off Florida's western coast in the Gulf of Mexico.

Ahead of their return to Earth, NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley thanked Russian cosmonauts for "exceptional teamwork" on the International Space Station (ISS), noting their contribution to the success of Crew Dragon's first manned mission.