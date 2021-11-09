Crew Dragon With Four Astronauts on Board Splashes Down in Atlantic - SpaceX

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The Crew Dragon spacecraft with four astronauts, who have completed their mission on the International Space Station (ISS), on board has splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean, US aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company SpaceX said on Twitter.

"Splashdown of Dragon confirmed - welcome back to Earth, @astro_kimbrough, @astro_megan, @Aki_Hoshide, @Thom_astro!" SpaceX said.