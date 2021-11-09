UrduPoint.com

Crew Dragon With Four Astronauts On Board Splashes Down In Atlantic - SpaceX

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 09:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The Crew Dragon spacecraft with four astronauts, who have completed their mission on the International Space Station (ISS), on board has splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean, US aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company SpaceX said on Twitter.

"Splashdown of Dragon confirmed - welcome back to Earth, @astro_kimbrough, @astro_megan, @Aki_Hoshide, @Thom_astro!" SpaceX said.

