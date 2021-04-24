UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) The astronauts carried by the Crew Dragon spacecraft have successfully boarded the International Space Station (ISS), NASA announced on Saturday.

A Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft was launched from Florida at 09:49 GMT on Friday and the spacecraft docked with the ISS at 09:08 GMT on Saturday.

"Welcome to the @Space_Station, Crew-2! Their arrival means there are now 11 humans aboard our orbiting laboratory, a number not seen since the space shuttle era. Hugs abound," NASA wrote on Twitter, attaching a video of the newcomers being welcomed by their station colleagues.

The new arrivals are NASA's Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, as well as the European Space Agency's Thomas Pesquet and Japan's Akihiko Hoshide.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon is the first commercial spacecraft certified by NASA as being capable of delivering human crews to the ISS. The spacecraft is reusable so that many of its components can be recovered and reused in future flights. This is the second crew rotation flight of Crew Dragon to the station

