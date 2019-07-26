UrduPoint.com
Crew Members Of Russian Tanker Seized By Ukraine Arrive In Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 06:30 AM

Crew Members of Russian Tanker Seized by Ukraine Arrive in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) A flight from Chisinau, bringing the crew of a Russian tanker seized by Ukraine, landed in Moscow in the early hours of Friday, an arrivals board of Moscow Domodedovo Airport showed.

On Thursday, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said it had detained the Russian tanker in the port of Izmail in the Odessa region.

Ukraine claims that the vessel used to be called NEYMA and was allegedly involved in the Kerch Strait incident that resulted in the seizure of three Ukrainian vessels by Russia last November. Later on Thursday, the Russian embassy in Ukraine said that the tanker crew, comprising 10 people, had been released and were heading home, while the tanker remained in Ukraine. The seafarers arrived in Chisinau and departed from the Moldovan capital late on Thursday.

The airport board showed that a joint flight by Air Moldova and S7 had landed in Moscow.

