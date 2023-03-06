TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Japan's Coast Guard said on Monday that a search was underway for seven people missing after a Taiwanese fishing boat capsized, the NHK broadcaster reports.

Japan's Coast Guard was notified of a boat accident near Ishigaki Island on Sunday.

A helicopter was sent to the area to locate the vessel.

NHK said on Monday that the boat's crew - one Taiwanese national and six Indonesians - were still considered missing, although the capsized vessel had been located 150 kilometers (93 miles) from Ishigaki Island.

The fishing boat reportedly departed from a port in northern Taiwan on the night of February 27.