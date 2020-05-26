UrduPoint.com
Crew Of Mi-8 Helicopter, Which Crashed In Russia's Far East, Died - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 09:20 AM

Crew of Mi-8 Helicopter, Which Crashed in Russia's Far East, Died - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) A Russian Aerospace Forces Mi-8 helicopter made a hard landing during a training flight in the area of Ugolnye Kopi airport in the Chukotka Autonomous Area in Russia's Far East, the crew died, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On May 26, at about 5 a.m.

Moscow time, while performing a training flight in the area of Ugolnye Kopi airfield (Chukotka Autonomous Area), the Russian Aerospace Forces Mi-8 helicopter made a hard landing. The helicopter's crew died as a result of its collision with the earth," the ministry said.

According to preliminary information, a technical malfunction of the helicopter could have caused the crash.

