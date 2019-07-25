UrduPoint.com
Crew Of Russian Tanker Detained In Ukraine Heading Home, Ship Captured - Russian Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 09:44 PM

Crew of Russian Tanker Detained in Ukraine Heading Home, Ship Captured - Russian Embassy

The crew of the Russian tanker detained in Ukraine is heading home, but the ship itself remains in the Ukrainian port of Izmail, a press attache for the Russian embassy in the country told Sputnik on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The crew of the Russian tanker detained in Ukraine is heading home, but the ship itself remains in the Ukrainian port of Izmail, a press attache for the Russian embassy in the country told Sputnik on Thursday.

The Ukrainian Security Service said earlier in the day that it had detained Nika Spirit tanker in Odessa region, claiming that the ship had been called NEYMA in the past and had blocked passage of Ukrainian vessels during the Kerch Strait incident in November.

"The crew is heading home, the ship remains in Izmail," Denis Golenko said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said it is looking into the situation.

