- Home
- World
- News
- Crew of Russian Tanker Detained in Ukraine Heading Home, Ship Captured - Russian Embassy
Crew Of Russian Tanker Detained In Ukraine Heading Home, Ship Captured - Russian Embassy
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 09:44 PM
The crew of the Russian tanker detained in Ukraine is heading home, but the ship itself remains in the Ukrainian port of Izmail, a press attache for the Russian embassy in the country told Sputnik on Thursday
The Ukrainian Security Service said earlier in the day that it had detained Nika Spirit tanker in Odessa region, claiming that the ship had been called NEYMA in the past and had blocked passage of Ukrainian vessels during the Kerch Strait incident in November.
"The crew is heading home, the ship remains in Izmail," Denis Golenko said.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has said it is looking into the situation.