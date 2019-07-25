Crew Of Russian Tanker Detained In Ukraine Safe, Heading Home - Shipping Company
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 06:44 PM
The crew of a vessel that was detained in the Ukrainian city of Izmail by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) are safe and heading home, Altomar Shipping company that owns the vessel told Sputnik on Thursday
The SBU said earlier in the day that it had detained Russian tanker NEYMA, claiming that it blocked the passage of Ukrainian vessels during the Kerch Strait incident in November.
"The crew are safe, heading home," the company's representative said.