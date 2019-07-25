Crew of Russian Tanker Detained in Ukraine Safe, Heading Home - Shipping Company

The crew of a vessel that was detained in the Ukrainian city of Izmail by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) are safe and heading home, Altomar Shipping company that owns the vessel told Sputnik on Thursday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The crew of a vessel that was detained in the Ukrainian city of Izmail by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) are safe and heading home, Altomar Shipping company that owns the vessel told Sputnik on Thursday.

The SBU said earlier in the day that it had detained Russian tanker NEYMA, claiming that it blocked the passage of Ukrainian vessels during the Kerch Strait incident in November.

"The crew are safe, heading home," the company's representative said.