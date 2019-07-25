UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crew Of Russian Tanker Detained In Ukraine Safe, Heading Home - Shipping Company

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 06:44 PM

Crew of Russian Tanker Detained in Ukraine Safe, Heading Home - Shipping Company

The crew of a vessel that was detained in the Ukrainian city of Izmail by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) are safe and heading home, Altomar Shipping company that owns the vessel told Sputnik on Thursday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The crew of a vessel that was detained in the Ukrainian city of Izmail by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) are safe and heading home, Altomar Shipping company that owns the vessel told Sputnik on Thursday.

The SBU said earlier in the day that it had detained Russian tanker NEYMA, claiming that it blocked the passage of Ukrainian vessels during the Kerch Strait incident in November.

"The crew are safe, heading home," the company's representative said.

Related Topics

Russia Company Kerch November

Recent Stories

First Phase of Russian S-400 Deliveries to Ankara ..

2 minutes ago

Calculated Provocations Likely Signs of North Kore ..

2 minutes ago

World Hepatitis Day observed at Sindh Institute of ..

2 minutes ago

CNICs being issued to special persons: Qasim Navee ..

2 minutes ago

Senior Russia Lawmaker Calls on Zelenskyy to Expla ..

14 minutes ago

Moscow threatens 'consequences' after Ukraine hold ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.