Crew Of Russian Tanker Seized By Ukraine's SBU Comprises 11-16 People - Source

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 06:59 PM

Crew of Russian Tanker Seized by Ukraine's SBU Comprises 11-16 People - Source

From 11 to 16 sailors may be on board of the Russian tanker that the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) recently detained over allegedly blocking passage of Ukrainian vessels during last year's Kerch Strait incident, a source told Sputnik on Thursday, adding that the tanker was renamed from NEYMA to Nika Spirit in March

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) From 11 to 16 sailors may be on board of the Russian tanker that the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) recently detained over allegedly blocking passage of Ukrainian vessels during last year's Kerch Strait incident, a source told Sputnik on Thursday, adding that the tanker was renamed from NEYMA to Nika Spirit in March.

"This is the same vessel. It used to be NEYMA, now it is Nika Spirit ... The crew number is from 11 to 16 people. Altomar Shipping company is its owner, and [it is sailing under] the Russian flag," the source said.

