Crew of Seized UK Tanker 'in Good Health,' Visit Being Prepared - Company

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) The crew of the UK-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker seized by Iran is said to be in good health and a formal request is being prepared to visit them, the Stena Bulk company managing the ship said Saturday.

"Our insurers in the region have been in contact with the Head of Marine Affairs at the Port of Bandar Abbas, who has reported that the crew members of our vessel Stena Impero are in 'good health'," it said in a statement, as cited by the Sky news broadcaster.

"The Head of Marine Affairs has asked a formal request be made for a visit to be arranged to the crew members and vessel. I can confirm this formal request is being prepared forthwith," the Swedish-based company added.