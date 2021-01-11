UrduPoint.com
Crew On Crashed Indonesian Passenger Jet Did Not Declare Emergency: Investigator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 04:24 PM

The crew of an Indonesian passenger jet that crashed off Jakarta at the weekend with 62 people aboard did not declare an emergency or report technical problems before it suddenly plunged into the sea, an investigator said Monday

So far, inspectors have so far been unable to say why the 26-year-old plane crashed just four minutes after takeoff, but they do know the location of the black boxes.

A recording of conversations with air traffic control pointed to routine exchanges, and there was no communication as the Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 plunged about 10,000 feet (3,000 metres) in less than a minute before slamming into the Java Sea, said National Transportation Safety Committee investigator Nurcahyo Utomo.

"It's like a normal conversation and nothing suspicious," he told AFP.

"There's no talk of an emergency or something like that." The preliminary data suggested it was "most likely" that the plane was intact when it hit the water Saturday, he added.

"But we don't know at this stage" what caused the crash, Utomo said.

His comments came as divers searched waters off Jakarta for black boxes -- cockpit voice and flight data recorders -- that could be crucial to help explain why the plane went down.

