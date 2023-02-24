UrduPoint.com

Crew To Spend One Year At ISS, Setting Station's Record - Russia's Roscosmos

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Crew to Spend One Year at ISS, Setting Station's Record - Russia's Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft, which will fly to the International Space Station (ISS) on February 24, will stay in orbit for 215 days, and the crew that it will transport back to Earth will have spent at least 370 days at the station, setting a record, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Thursday.

Last December, the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft suffered depressurization of a thermal circuit. Due to a non-functioning cooling system, the space corporation decided to send the next Soyuz MS-23 spaceship to the ISS to bring back the crew, including Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, as well as US astronaut Frank Rubio.

The Soyuz MS-22 will be grounded without a crew after the new spacecraft arrives.

The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft will spend 215 days in orbit, meaning that it will come back to Earth on September 26, 2023. By this day Prokopyev, Petelin and Rubio will have spent 370 days in space. This will be a new record in the history of the ISS.

