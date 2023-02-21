UrduPoint.com

Crews Battling Fire After Explosion At Oakwood Village Metal Factory In Ohio - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 02:40 AM

Crews Battling Fire After Explosion at Oakwood Village Metal Factory in Ohio - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Firefighters are battling a major blaze at an Oakwood Village metal factory near the village of Bradford in the US state of Ohio on Monday afternoon after an explosion, media reported.

According to the Fox8 broadcaster, eyewitnesses reported hearing a big "boom" and seeing an explosion shortly after 2:00 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT). Firefighters were sent to the 22500 block on Alexander Road to I.

Schumann & Co., which produces copper alloys. Images from the broadcaster's helicopter showed the blaze and  a large plume of smoke coming from the plant. 

As of 4:23 p.m. local time, the fire was largely extinguished at the site, according to the news 5 broadcaster. Two explosions hit the plant, eyewitnesses told the broadcaster, with the second one occurring at around 2:30 p.m. local time.

It is still unknown what caused the explosions, nor if anyone was injured.

