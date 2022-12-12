Crews Begin Removing Statue of Confederate General A.P. Hill From Virginia Capital City

Crews began removing a statue of Confederate general Ambrose Powell (A.P.) Hill on Monday from its place at an intersection in the city of Richmond, Virginia - current state capital and former capital of the Confederacy.

Workers took down the bronze statue from its pedestal to begin work on removing its base, inside of which Hill's remains were entombed, a live video feed of the effort showed.

The fact that the monument doubled as Hill's grave posed legal challenges to getting the statue removed in a city where more than a dozen Confederate monuments have been removed since 2020.

Last week, a circuit court judge rejected an attempt by four of Hill's indirect descendants to halt the city's removal plans.

Hill's remains will be relocated to a burial plot in his hometown of Culpeper, Virginia.

The descendants have agreed to the plan to move the remains to Culpeper, but still contest the plan to give the statue to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, instead requesting it be relocated to Cedar Mountain Battlefield.

Efforts to remove Confederate monuments and memorials have been ongoing for decades, with particular attention brought to the issue following racial justice protests linked to the murder of George Floyd in 2020.