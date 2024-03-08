Cricket: Afghanastan v Ireland, 1st ODI scores

Sharjah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Brief scores from the first one-day international between Afghanistan and Ireland in Sharjah on Thursday:

Afghanistan 310-5 in 50 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 121, Ibrahim Zadran 60, Hashmatullah Shahidi 50 not out; T.

van Woerkom 3-55) v Ireland 275-8 (H. Tector 138, L. Tucker 85; Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-51)

Toss: Ireland

result: Afghanistan won by 35 runs

Series: Afghanistan lead the three-match series 1-0

afp