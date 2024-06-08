Cricket: Afghanistan V New Zealand T20 World Cup Scores
Georgetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Brief scores of the T20 World Cup Group C match between Afghanistan and New Zealand at the Guyana National Stadium on Friday:
Afghanistan 159-6 off 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 80, Ibrahim Zadran 44, Azmatullah Omarzai 22; Trent Boult 2-22, Matt Henry 2-37) v New Zealand 75 all out off 15.
2 overs (Glenn Phillips 18, Matt Henry 12; Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-17, Rashid Khan 4-17, Mohammad Nabi 2-16)
Toss: New Zealand
result: Afghanistan won by 84 runs.
