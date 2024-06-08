Open Menu

Cricket: Afghanistan V New Zealand T20 World Cup Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Cricket: Afghanistan v New Zealand T20 World Cup scores

Georgetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Brief scores of the T20 World Cup Group C match between Afghanistan and New Zealand at the Guyana National Stadium on Friday:

Afghanistan 159-6 off 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 80, Ibrahim Zadran 44, Azmatullah Omarzai 22; Trent Boult 2-22, Matt Henry 2-37) v New Zealand 75 all out off 15.

2 overs (Glenn Phillips 18, Matt Henry 12; Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-17, Rashid Khan 4-17, Mohammad Nabi 2-16)

Toss: New Zealand

result: Afghanistan won by 84 runs.

Related Topics

Afghanistan T20 World Guyana Mohammad Nabi Rashid Khan All New Zealand

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zeal ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

2 hours ago
 UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for ..

UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..

11 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul ..

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha

11 hours ago
 UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Da ..

UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit

11 hours ago
District emergency response committee meeting held ..

District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara

11 hours ago
 CM Punjab directs for partnering international com ..

CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projec ..

11 hours ago
 Faculty board meeting of Social Sciences discusses ..

Faculty board meeting of Social Sciences discusses academic matters

11 hours ago
 Dialogue only way forward in democracy: Rana Sanau ..

Dialogue only way forward in democracy: Rana Sanaullah

11 hours ago
 1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Comm ..

1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Commerce Minister's intervention

12 hours ago
 Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed ..

Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed among flood victims in Larkana

12 hours ago

More Stories From World