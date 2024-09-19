Cricket: Afghanistan v South Africa 1st ODI scores

(@FahadShabbir)

Sharjah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Brief scores in the first One-Day International between Afghanistan and South Africa in Sharjah on Wednesday:

South Africa 106 all out in 33.3 overs (Wiaan Mulder 52; Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-35, AM Ghazanfar 3-20) v Afghanistan 107-4 in 26 overs (Gulbadin Naib 34 not out, Azmatullah Omarzai 25 not out)

result: Afghanistan won by six wickets