Cricket: Afghanistan V South Africa 1st ODI Scores
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Sharjah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Brief scores in the first One-Day International between Afghanistan and South Africa in Sharjah on Wednesday:
South Africa 106 all out in 33.3 overs (Wiaan Mulder 52; Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-35, AM Ghazanfar 3-20) v Afghanistan 107-4 in 26 overs (Gulbadin Naib 34 not out, Azmatullah Omarzai 25 not out)
result: Afghanistan won by six wickets
