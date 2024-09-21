Cricket: Afghanistan V South Africa 2nd ODI Scores
Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2024 | 01:00 AM
Sharjah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Brief scores in the 2nd One-Day International between Afghanistan and South Africa on Friday:
Afghanistan 311-4 in 50 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 105, Azmatullah Omarzai 86, Rahmat Shah 50) v South Africa 134 all out in 34.
2 overs (Temba Bavuma 38; Rashid Khan 5-19, Nangeyalia Kharote 4-26)
result: Afghanistan won by 177 runs
