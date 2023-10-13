Open Menu

Cricket Approved By IOC For 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Cricket approved by IOC for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Cricket has been approved by the International Olympic Committee's executive for inclusion in the program for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, it was announced Friday.

IOC president Thomas Bach, speaking after the second day of an executive board meeting in Mumbai, said officials had accepted a proposal by LA organizers for Twenty-20 cricket -- the game's shortest established international format -- to be included as one of five new sports together with baseball/softball, flag football (non-contact American football), squash and lacrosse.

But all the new sports will still need to be voted in by the IOC membership in a ballot due to be held on Monday before they are assured of a place at the 2028 Games.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Squash Mumbai Sports Los Angeles International Olympic Committee All

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new BoD of Se ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new BoD of Security Industry Regulatory Age ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE MoFA launches automated protocol and visits se ..

UAE MoFA launches automated protocol and visits services

17 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish FM discuss de-escalati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish FM discuss de-escalation, protection of civilians in ..

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges world to condemn Indian brutalities ..

Pakistan urges world to condemn Indian brutalities in IIOJK

44 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM arrives in Peshawar

Caretaker PM arrives in Peshawar

49 minutes ago
 MoE, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority collabora ..

MoE, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority collaborate to promote children’s inv ..

2 hours ago
HUSSAIN MUHAMMAD JOINS AS CONSUL GENERAL OF PAKIST ..

HUSSAIN MUHAMMAD JOINS AS CONSUL GENERAL OF PAKISTAN TO DUBAI & NORTHERN EMIRATE ..

3 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi hosted a delegation ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi hosted a delegation of dellsons group at Embassy ..

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand opt to field again ..

ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand opt to field against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 National Guard Command, Qatari delegation discuss ..

National Guard Command, Qatari delegation discuss cooperation

3 hours ago
 Pakistani squad’s movement restricted in Ahmedab ..

Pakistani squad’s movement restricted in Ahmedabad amid security concerns

3 hours ago
 Arijit Singh's pre-game show to enthrall fans ahea ..

Arijit Singh's pre-game show to enthrall fans ahead of Pakistan-India World Cup ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World