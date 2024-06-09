Cricket: Australia V England T20 World Cup Scores
Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2024 | 08:41 AM
Bridgetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Brief scores from the Twenty20 World Cup Group B match between Australia and England in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday.
Australia 201-7, 20 overs (David Warner 39, Mitchell Marsh 35, Travis Head 34; Chris Jordan 2-44, Jofra Archer 1-28) v England, 20 overs (Jos Buttler 42, Phil Salt 37; Pat Cummins 2-23, Adam Zampa 2-28)
Toss: England
Recent Stories
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..
Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra
Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visits MSD
Lansana Wonneh, Representative of UN Women Pakistan met with the Speaker GB Asse ..
Oinic lights up Times Square’ in support of Pakistan for T20 World Cup 2024
More Stories From World
-
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza from temporary pier: CENTCOM5 minutes ago
-
Ruthless Australia crush England at T20 World Cup5 minutes ago
-
Italy votes in EU election with Meloni poised as powerbroker5 minutes ago
-
Italy's Olympic champion Jacobs retains European 100m crown5 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results5 minutes ago
-
Imperious Jacobs rules Rome as Italy basks in 'Super Saturday'5 minutes ago
-
Ruthless Australia crush England at T20 World Cup5 minutes ago
-
Russell on Canadian pole after dead heat with Verstappen5 minutes ago
-
Pedri brace helps Spain thrash Northern Ireland before Euros6 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 table6 minutes ago
-
Italy's Olympic champion Jacobs retains European 100m crown6 minutes ago
-
US 'lacked respect' for Colombia in 5-1 mauling: Berhalter26 minutes ago