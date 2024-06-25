Cricket: Australia v India T20 World Cup scores

GrosIslet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Brief scores in the Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup between Australia and India at the Darren Sammy National Stadium in St.

Lucia on Monday:

India 205-5, 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 92, Suryakumar Yadav 31; Mitchell Starc 2-45, Marcus Stoinis 2-56) v Australia 181-7, 20 overs (Travis Head 76, Mitchell Marsh 37; Arshdeep Singh 3-37, Kuldeep Yadav 2-24)

Toss: Australia

result: India won by 24 runs