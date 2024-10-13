Open Menu

Cricket: Australia V India Women's T20 World Cup Scores

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2024

Cricket: Australia v India Women's T20 World Cup scores

Sharjah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Brief scores from the Women's T20 cricket World Cup match between Australia and India in Sharjah on Sunday:

Australia 151-8 in 20 overs (Grace Harris 40, Tahlia McGrath 32; Ellyse Perry 32; Renuka Singh 2-24, Deepti Sharma 2-28) v India 142-9 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 54 not out, Deepti Sharma 29; Annabel Sutherland 2-22, Sophie Molineux 2-32)

result: Australia won by nine runs

Toss: Australia

