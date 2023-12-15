Cricket: Australia v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

(@FahadShabbir)

Perth, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Scoreboard after Australia's first innings on day two of the first Test against Pakistan at Perth Stadium on Friday:

Australia 1st innings (overnight 346-5)

D. Warner c ul-Haq by Jamal 164

U. Khawaja c Ahmed b Afridi 41

M. Labuschagne lbw Ashraf 16

S. Smith c Ahmed b Shahzad 31

T. Head c Salman b Jamal 40

M. Marsh b Shahzad 90

A. Carey b Jamal 34

M. Starc b Jamal 12

P. Cummins c Salman b Jamal 9

N. Lyon c Salman b Jamal 5

J.

Hazlewood not out 4

Extras (b1, lb17, nb9, w14) 41

Total (all out; 113.2 overs) 487

Fall of wickets: 1-126 (Khawaja), 2-159 (Labuschagne), 3-238 (Smith), 4-304 (Head), 5-321 (Warner), 6-411 (Carey), 7-449 (Starc), 8-476 (Marsh), 9-481 (Cummins), 10-487 (Lyon)

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 27-7-96-1, Khurram Shahzad 22-5-83-2, Aamer Jamal 20.2-1-111-6, Faheem Ashraf 17-1-93-1, Salman Ali Agha 27-3-86-0

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Joel Wilson (WIS)

tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)