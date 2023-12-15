Cricket: Australia V Pakistan 1st Test Scoreboard
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2023 | 10:40 AM
Perth, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Scoreboard after Australia's first innings on day two of the first Test against Pakistan at Perth Stadium on Friday:
Australia 1st innings (overnight 346-5)
D. Warner c ul-Haq by Jamal 164
U. Khawaja c Ahmed b Afridi 41
M. Labuschagne lbw Ashraf 16
S. Smith c Ahmed b Shahzad 31
T. Head c Salman b Jamal 40
M. Marsh b Shahzad 90
A. Carey b Jamal 34
M. Starc b Jamal 12
P. Cummins c Salman b Jamal 9
N. Lyon c Salman b Jamal 5
J.
Hazlewood not out 4
Extras (b1, lb17, nb9, w14) 41
Total (all out; 113.2 overs) 487
Fall of wickets: 1-126 (Khawaja), 2-159 (Labuschagne), 3-238 (Smith), 4-304 (Head), 5-321 (Warner), 6-411 (Carey), 7-449 (Starc), 8-476 (Marsh), 9-481 (Cummins), 10-487 (Lyon)
Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 27-7-96-1, Khurram Shahzad 22-5-83-2, Aamer Jamal 20.2-1-111-6, Faheem Ashraf 17-1-93-1, Salman Ali Agha 27-3-86-0
Toss: Australia
Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Joel Wilson (WIS)
tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)
Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)