Cricket: Australia V Pakistan 1st Test Scoreboard
Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2023 | 11:20 AM
Perth, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Scoreboard after Australia declared their second innings on day four of the opening Test against Pakistan at Perth Stadium on Sunday:
Australia 1st innings 487 all out (D. Warner 164, M. Marsh 90; Aamer Jamal 6-111, Khurram Shahzad 2-83)
Pakistan 1st innings 271 all out (Imam-ul-Haq 62, Abdullah Shafique 42; N. Lyon 3-66, M. Starc 2-68)
Australia 2nd innings (overnight 84-2)
D. Warner c Haq b Shahzad 0
U. Khawaja c Azam b Afridi 90
M. Labuschagne c Ahmed b Shahzad 2
S. Smith lbw Shahzad 45
T. Head c Haq b Jamal 14
M. Marsh not out 63
Did not bat: Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
Extras (lb11, nb7, w1) 19
Total (5 wkts-decl; 63.
2 overs) 233
Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Warner), 2-5 (Labuschagne), 3-87 (Smith), 4-107 (Head), 5-233 (Khawaja)
Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 18.2-4-76-1, Khurram Shahzad 16-4-45-3, Aamer Jamal 9-0-28-1, Faheem Ashraf 7-0-37-0, Agha Salman 13-1-36-0
Toss: Australia
Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Joel Wilson (WIS)
tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)
Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)
afp
