Open Menu

Cricket: Australia V Pakistan 1st Test Scoreboard

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Cricket: Australia v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

Perth, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Scoreboard after Australia declared their second innings on day four of the opening Test against Pakistan at Perth Stadium on Sunday:

Australia 1st innings 487 all out (D. Warner 164, M. Marsh 90; Aamer Jamal 6-111, Khurram Shahzad 2-83)

Pakistan 1st innings 271 all out (Imam-ul-Haq 62, Abdullah Shafique 42; N. Lyon 3-66, M. Starc 2-68)

Australia 2nd innings (overnight 84-2)

D. Warner c Haq b Shahzad 0

U. Khawaja c Azam b Afridi 90

M. Labuschagne c Ahmed b Shahzad 2

S. Smith lbw Shahzad 45

T. Head c Haq b Jamal 14

M. Marsh not out 63

Did not bat: Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Extras (lb11, nb7, w1) 19

Total (5 wkts-decl; 63.

2 overs) 233

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Warner), 2-5 (Labuschagne), 3-87 (Smith), 4-107 (Head), 5-233 (Khawaja)

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 18.2-4-76-1, Khurram Shahzad 16-4-45-3, Aamer Jamal 9-0-28-1, Faheem Ashraf 7-0-37-0, Agha Salman 13-1-36-0

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Joel Wilson (WIS)

tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

afp

TotalEnergies

Related Topics

Pakistan Australia Perth Lyon Mitchell Imam-ul-Haq Richard Illingworth Michael Gough Joel Wilson Sunday Afridi TV All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

11 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

11 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

11 hours ago
 Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

11 hours ago
Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

11 hours ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

11 hours ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

11 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

11 hours ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

11 hours ago
 Paris claims home downhill triumph at Val Gardena

Paris claims home downhill triumph at Val Gardena

11 hours ago

More Stories From World