Cricket: Australia v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

Perth, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Scoreboard after Australia declared their second innings on day four of the opening Test against Pakistan at Perth Stadium on Sunday:

Australia 1st innings 487 all out (D. Warner 164, M. Marsh 90; Aamer Jamal 6-111, Khurram Shahzad 2-83)

Pakistan 1st innings 271 all out (Imam-ul-Haq 62, Abdullah Shafique 42; N. Lyon 3-66, M. Starc 2-68)

Australia 2nd innings (overnight 84-2)

D. Warner c Haq b Shahzad 0

U. Khawaja c Azam b Afridi 90

M. Labuschagne c Ahmed b Shahzad 2

S. Smith lbw Shahzad 45

T. Head c Haq b Jamal 14

M. Marsh not out 63

Did not bat: Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Extras (lb11, nb7, w1) 19

Total (5 wkts-decl; 63.

2 overs) 233

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Warner), 2-5 (Labuschagne), 3-87 (Smith), 4-107 (Head), 5-233 (Khawaja)

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 18.2-4-76-1, Khurram Shahzad 16-4-45-3, Aamer Jamal 9-0-28-1, Faheem Ashraf 7-0-37-0, Agha Salman 13-1-36-0

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Joel Wilson (WIS)

tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

