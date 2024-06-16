Open Menu

Cricket: Australia V Scotland T20 World Cup Scores

Published June 16, 2024

Cricket: Australia v Scotland T20 World Cup scores

GrosIslet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Brief scores in the Group B match of the T20 World Cup between Australia and Scotland at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on Saturday:

Scotland 180-5 off 20 overs (Brandon McMullen 60, Richie Berrington 42 not out, George Munsey 35; Glenn Maxwell 2-44, Adam Zampa 1-30, Nathan Ellis 1-34) vs Australia 186-5 off 19.

4 overs (Travis Head 68, Marcus Stoinis 59, Tim David 24 not out; Mark Watt 2-34, Safyaan Sharif 2-42, Brad Wheal 1-28)

Toss: Australia

result: Australia won by 5 wickets

