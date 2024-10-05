Cricket: Australia V Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup
Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Sharjah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Brief scores from the Women's T20 cricket World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Saturday:
Sri Lanka 93-7 in 20 overs (Samarawickrama 23, Silva 29 not out; Schutt 3-12, Molineux 2-20) v Australia 94-4 in 14.
2 overs (Mooney 43 not out; Prabodhani 1-19)
Toss: Sri Lanka
result: Australia beat Sri Lanka by six wickets
afp
