Cricket: Australia V Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Sharjah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Brief scores from the Women's T20 cricket World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Saturday:

Sri Lanka 93-7 in 20 overs (Samarawickrama 23, Silva 29 not out; Schutt 3-12, Molineux 2-20) v Australia 94-4 in 14.

2 overs (Mooney 43 not out; Prabodhani 1-19)

Toss: Sri Lanka

result: Australia beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

More Stories From World