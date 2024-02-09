Cricket: Australia v West Indies 1st T20 scores

(@FahadShabbir)

Hobart, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Brief scores from the first innings of the opening T20 international between Australia and the West Indies in Hobart on Friday:

Australia 213-7 in 20 overs (D. Warner 70, J. Inglis 39, T. David 37 not out; A. Russell 3-42, A. Joseph 2-46) v West Indies

Toss: West Indies