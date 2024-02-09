Cricket: Australia V West Indies 1st T20 Scores
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Hobart, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Brief scores from the first innings of the opening T20 international between Australia and the West Indies in Hobart on Friday:
Australia 213-7 in 20 overs (D. Warner 70, J. Inglis 39, T. David 37 not out; A. Russell 3-42, A. Joseph 2-46) v West Indies
Toss: West Indies
Recent Stories
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
More Stories From World
-
George wants England to show 'passion and emotion' against Wales2 minutes ago
-
'Miracle' rescue nearly 60 hours after Philippine landslide12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan seeks UN intervention to save India's Islamic sites after razing of 2nd historic mosque22 minutes ago
-
Russia says shoots down 19 Ukrainian drones overnight1 hour ago
-
Israeli destruction of Gaza to make ‘buffer zone’ a ‘war crime’: UN1 hour ago
-
Russia and Kyiv fire 35 drones overnight1 hour ago
-
Gunman kills four at market in Georgia, suspect detained: ministry1 hour ago
-
Biden calls Israel's Gaza response 'over the top'2 hours ago
-
China's large exoplanet-hunting telescope to be operational in 20262 hours ago
-
Japan outlines new system on training foreign workers2 hours ago
-
Cambodia reports 6th confirmed case of mpox2 hours ago
-
Poland smashes Estonia in ice hockey Olympic qualifier2 hours ago