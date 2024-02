Cricket: Australia v West Indies 1st T20 scores

Hobart, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Brief scores from the opening T20 international between Australia and West Indies in Hobart on Friday:

Australia 213-7 in 20 overs (D. Warner 70, J. Inglis 39, T.

David 37 not out; A. Russell 3-42, A. Joseph 2-46) v West Indies 202-8 in 20 overs (B. King 53, J. Charles 42, J. Holder 34 not out; A. Zampa 3-26, M. Stoinis 2-20)

result: Australia win by 11 runs

Toss: West Indies