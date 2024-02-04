Cricket: Australia v West Indies 2nd ODI scores

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Brief scores from the first innings of the second one-day international between Australia and the West Indies in Sydney on Sunday:

Australia 258-9 off 50 overs (S. Abbott 69, M. Short 41, C. Green 33; G. Motie 3-28, A. Joseph 2-74) v West Indies

Toss: West Indies