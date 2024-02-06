Cricket: Australia V West Indies 3rd ODI Scores
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Canberra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Brief scores from the first innings of the third and final one-day international between Australia and the West Indies in Canberra on Tuesday:
West Indies 86 off 24.1 overs (A. Athanaze 32; X. Bartlett 4-21, L. Morris 2-13, A. Zampa 2-14) v Australia
Toss: Australia
