Cricket: Australia v West Indies 3rd T20 score

Perth, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Brief scores from the first innings of the third and final T20 international between Australia and the West Indies in Perth on Tuesday:

West Indies 220-6 in 20 overs (A. Russell 71, S. Rutherford 67 not out, R. Chase 37; X. Bartlett 2-37) v Australia

Toss: West Indies