Open Menu

Cricket: Australia V West Indies 3rd T20 Score

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Cricket: Australia v West Indies 3rd T20 score

Perth, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Brief scores from the first innings of the third and final T20 international between Australia and the West Indies in Perth on Tuesday:

West Indies 220-6 in 20 overs (A. Russell 71, S. Rutherford 67 not out, R. Chase 37; X. Bartlett 2-37) v Australia

Toss: West Indies

Related Topics

T20 Australia Perth From

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony

HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony

49 minutes ago
 Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM

Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM

1 hour ago
 PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents ..

PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..

1 hour ago
 PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ ca ..

PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case

2 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for powe ..

PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing

3 hours ago
  

 

3 hours ago
HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in La ..

HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

7 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Laho ..

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore

20 hours ago
 Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh ..

Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly

20 hours ago
 Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in ..

Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections

20 hours ago

More Stories From World