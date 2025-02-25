Cricket: Bangladesh V New Zealand Champions Trophy Scores
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 01:40 AM
Rawalpindi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Brief scores from the Champions Trophy Group A match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Rawalpindi on Monday:
Bangladesh 236-9 in 50 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 77, Jaker Ali 45; M. Bracewell 4-26, W.
O'Rourke 2-48) v New Zealand 240-5 in 46.1 overs (R. Ravindra 112, T. Latham 55; T. Ahmed 1-28, N. Rana 1-43)
result: New Zealand won by five wickets
Toss: New Zealand
Next match: Australia v South Africa in Rawalpindi on Tuesday
Recent Stories
Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for ..
Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges
UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to facilitate cooperation in pharmace ..
ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape
Dubai Films and Games Commission hosts media retreat with global production comp ..
Emirates NBD's General Assembly Meeting approves substantial ordinary dividend o ..
Pakistan’s economy on the path to stability: Adviser
Kohat Police honors exceptional officers with awards
US designats16 entities, vessels for involvement in Iran’s petroleum, petroche ..
PTI responsible for damaging system: Afzal
Speakers for youth role to foster peace, social cohesion
DPM, Azerbaijan's PM discuss ties
More Stories From World
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v New Zealand Champions Trophy scores38 seconds ago
-
German vote winner Merz seeks to build govt with centre-left as Europe waits41 seconds ago
-
China's Alibaba to invest $50 bn in AI, cloud computing50 seconds ago
-
Marseille president Longoria says 'no corruption' in Ligue 1 after outburst41 minutes ago
-
Critically-ill pope 'not in pain': Vatican source2 hours ago
-
Over 7,000 people killed in eastern DR Congo since January: PM2 hours ago
-
Pakistan calls for dialogue as UNGA adopt two competing resolutions on Ukraine war; abstains on tex ..2 hours ago
-
'Monster Hunter' on prowl for new audiences as latest game drops2 hours ago
-
US shuns climate science meeting as UN warns 'time is not on our side'2 hours ago
-
Frankfurt stocks, euro rise on German vote outcome2 hours ago
-
German vote winner Merz faces tough talks to build govt4 hours ago
-
Zelensky offers to resign in exchange for Ukrainian NATO membership4 hours ago