Cricket: Bangladesh v New Zealand Champions Trophy scores

Rawalpindi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Brief scores from the Champions Trophy Group A match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Rawalpindi on Monday:

Bangladesh 236-9 in 50 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 77, Jaker Ali 45; M. Bracewell 4-26, W.

O'Rourke 2-48) v New Zealand 240-5 in 46.1 overs (R. Ravindra 112, T. Latham 55; T. Ahmed 1-28, N. Rana 1-43)

result: New Zealand won by five wickets

Toss: New Zealand

Next match: Australia v South Africa in Rawalpindi on Tuesday