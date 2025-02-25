Open Menu

Cricket: Bangladesh V New Zealand Champions Trophy Scores

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 08:30 AM

Cricket: Bangladesh v New Zealand Champions Trophy scores

Rawalpindi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Brief scores from the Champions Trophy Group A match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Rawalpindi on Monday:

Bangladesh 236-9 in 50 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 77, Jaker Ali 45; M. Bracewell 4-26, W.

O'Rourke 2-48) v New Zealand 240-5 in 46.1 overs (R. Ravindra 112, T. Latham 55; T. Ahmed 1-28, N. Rana 1-43)

result: New Zealand won by five wickets

Toss: New Zealand

Next match: Australia v South Africa in Rawalpindi on Tuesday

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Du ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai

7 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Min ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..

7 hours ago
 Forcing people from their land completely unaccept ..

Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for ..

7 hours ago
 Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling ..

Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges

7 hours ago
 UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to faci ..

UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to facilitate cooperation in pharmace ..

8 hours ago
 ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dha ..

ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape

8 hours ago
Dubai Films and Games Commission hosts media retre ..

Dubai Films and Games Commission hosts media retreat with global production comp ..

8 hours ago
 Emirates NBD's General Assembly Meeting approves s ..

Emirates NBD's General Assembly Meeting approves substantial ordinary dividend o ..

9 hours ago
 Pakistan’s economy on the path to stability: Adv ..

Pakistan’s economy on the path to stability: Adviser

9 hours ago
 Kohat Police honors exceptional officers with awar ..

Kohat Police honors exceptional officers with awards

9 hours ago
 US designats16 entities, vessels for involvement i ..

US designats16 entities, vessels for involvement in Iran’s petroleum, petroche ..

9 hours ago
 PTI responsible for damaging system: Afzal

PTI responsible for damaging system: Afzal

9 hours ago

More Stories From World