Cricket: Bangladesh V Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Scores
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Chittagong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Brief scores from the second one-day international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Chittagong on Friday:
Bangladesh 286-7 in 50 overs (T. Hridoy 96, S. Sarkar 68; W. Hasaranga 4-45, D. Madushanka 2-30) vs Sri Lanka
Toss: Sri Lanka
Series: Bangladesh lead 1-0
