Open Menu

Cricket: Bangladesh V Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Scores

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 2nd ODI scores

Chittagong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Brief scores from the second one-day international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Chittagong on Friday:

Bangladesh 286-7 in 50 overs (T. Hridoy 96, S. Sarkar 68; W. Hasaranga 4-45, D. Madushanka 2-30) vs Sri Lanka

Toss: Sri Lanka

Series: Bangladesh lead 1-0

Related Topics

Bangladesh Sri Lanka Chittagong Lead From

Recent Stories

PCB Chairman Naqvi meets his South African, New Ze ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi meets his South African, New Zealand counterparts in Dubai

3 minutes ago
 Negotiations with IMF progressing positively: Atta ..

Negotiations with IMF progressing positively: Attaullah

37 minutes ago
 FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation ..

FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation to Pakistan

43 minutes ago
 TikTok ban in US is the issue?

TikTok ban in US is the issue?

47 minutes ago
 PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gl ..

PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today

4 hours ago
 Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m de ..

Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services

4 hours ago
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, e ..

IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli thre ..

Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..

18 hours ago
 Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days ..

Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls

18 hours ago

More Stories From World