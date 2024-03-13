Cricket: Bangladesh V Sri Lanka First ODI Scores
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Chittagong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Brief scores from the first one-day international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Chittagong on Wednesday:
Sri Lanka 255 all out in 48.5 overs (Janith Liyanage 67, Kusal Mendis 59; Tanzim Hasan Sakib 3-44, Taskin Ahmed 3-60) vs Bangladesh
Toss: Sri Lanka
afp
