Cricket: Bangladesh V Sri Lanka Second Test Scoreboard

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Chittagong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Scoreboard after Sri Lanka's second innings in the second Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Tuesday:

Sri Lanka 1st innings 531 (Kusal Mendis 93, Kamindu Mendis 92 not out, D. Karunaratne 86; S. Al Hasan 3-110)

Bangladesh 1st innings 178 (Zakir Hasan 54; A. Fernando 4-34)

Sri Lanka 2nd innings (102-6 overnight)

N. Madushka c Mehidy b Hasan 34

D. Karunaratne b Hasan 4

Kusal Mendis b Khaled 2

A. Mathews b Shakib 56

D. Chandimal c Shahadat b Hasan 9

D. de Silva c Liton b Hasan 1

Kamindu Mendis c Liton b Khaled 9

P.

Jayasuriya not out 28

V. Fernando not out 8

Extras (b5 lb1) 6

Total (seven wickets; 40 overs) 157

Did not bat: A. Fernando, L. Kumara

Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Karunaratne), 2-15 (Kusal), 3-60 (Madushka), 4-72 (Chandimal), 5-78 (Dhananjaya), 6-89 (Kamindu), 7-132 (Mathews)

Bowling: Khaled 11-2-34-2, Hasan 15-2-65-4, Shakib 10-1-39-1, Taijul 4-0-13-0

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Rod Tucker (AUS)

tv Umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZ)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZ)

