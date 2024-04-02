Cricket: Bangladesh V Sri Lanka Second Test Scoreboard
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Chittagong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Scoreboard after Sri Lanka's second innings in the second Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Tuesday:
Sri Lanka 1st innings 531 (Kusal Mendis 93, Kamindu Mendis 92 not out, D. Karunaratne 86; S. Al Hasan 3-110)
Bangladesh 1st innings 178 (Zakir Hasan 54; A. Fernando 4-34)
Sri Lanka 2nd innings (102-6 overnight)
N. Madushka c Mehidy b Hasan 34
D. Karunaratne b Hasan 4
Kusal Mendis b Khaled 2
A. Mathews b Shakib 56
D. Chandimal c Shahadat b Hasan 9
D. de Silva c Liton b Hasan 1
Kamindu Mendis c Liton b Khaled 9
P.
Jayasuriya not out 28
V. Fernando not out 8
Extras (b5 lb1) 6
Total (seven wickets; 40 overs) 157
Did not bat: A. Fernando, L. Kumara
Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Karunaratne), 2-15 (Kusal), 3-60 (Madushka), 4-72 (Chandimal), 5-78 (Dhananjaya), 6-89 (Kamindu), 7-132 (Mathews)
Bowling: Khaled 11-2-34-2, Hasan 15-2-65-4, Shakib 10-1-39-1, Taijul 4-0-13-0
Toss: Sri Lanka
Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Rod Tucker (AUS)
tv Umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZ)
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZ)
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
