Cricket: Bangladesh V Sri Lanka Third T20 Scores
Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Brief scores from the third and final Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Saturday:
Sri Lanka 174-7 in 20 overs (Kusal Mendis 86, Dasun Shanaka 19; Taskin Ahmed 2-25, Rishad Hossain 2-35) vs Bangladesh
Toss: Bangladesh
Series: Three-match series tied 1-1
afp
