Cricket: Bangladesh V Sri Lanka Third T20 Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka third T20 scores

Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Brief scores from the third and final Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Saturday:

Sri Lanka 174-7 in 20 overs (Kusal Mendis 86, Dasun Shanaka 19; Taskin Ahmed 2-25, Rishad Hossain 2-35) vs Bangladesh

Toss: Bangladesh

Series: Three-match series tied 1-1

afp

