Cricket: Bangladesh V Sri Lanka Third T20 Scores
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2024 | 07:50 PM
Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Brief scores from the third and final Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Saturday:
Sri Lanka 174-7 in 20 overs (K. Mendis 86, D. Shanaka 19; T. Ahmed 2-25, R.
Hossain 2-35) vs Bangladesh 146 all out in 19.4 overs (R. Hossain 53, T. Ahmed 31; N. Thushara 5-20, W. Hasaranga 2-32)
Toss: Bangladesh
result: Sri Lanka win by 28 runs
Series: Sri Lanka win three-match series 2-1
