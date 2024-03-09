Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka third T20 scores

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Brief scores from the third and final Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Saturday:

Sri Lanka 174-7 in 20 overs (K. Mendis 86, D. Shanaka 19; T. Ahmed 2-25, R.

Hossain 2-35) vs Bangladesh 146 all out in 19.4 overs (R. Hossain 53, T. Ahmed 31; N. Thushara 5-20, W. Hasaranga 2-32)

Toss: Bangladesh

result: Sri Lanka win by 28 runs

Series: Sri Lanka win three-match series 2-1