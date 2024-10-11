Cricket: Bangladesh V West Indies Women's T20 World Cup Scores
Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Sharjah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Brief scores from the Women's T20 cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and the West Indies in Sharjah on Thursday:
Bangladesh 103-8 in 20 overs (Nigar Sultana 39, Dilara Akter 19; Karishma Ramharack 4-17) v West Indies 104-2 in 12.
5 overs (Hayley Matthews 34, Stafanie Taylor 27; Marufa Akter 1-20)
result: West Indies won by eight wickets
Toss: West Indies
Recent Stories
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
More Stories From World
-
Hurricane whips up bitter US election battle3 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz out as top players pay tribute to Nadal at Shanghai Masters3 minutes ago
-
Djokovic tells Nadal: 'Your legacy will live forever'3 minutes ago
-
S.Sudan floods affect 893,000, over 241,000 displaced: UN3 minutes ago
-
One in seven children & teens impacted by mental health conditions: UN1 hour ago
-
Consul general highlights Pakistan's digital transformation, invites Chinese investment2 hours ago
-
Chairman PMYP arrives Dushanbe2 hours ago
-
Two United Nations peacekeepers wounded in Israeli attack on Lebanon HQ: UN2 hours ago
-
President arrives Ashgabat to attend International Forum4 hours ago
-
Han Kang wins South Korea's first literature Nobel5 hours ago
-
Hurricane Milton tornadoes kill four in Florida amid rescue efforts5 hours ago
-
As Mozambique counts ballots, the results are already disputed6 hours ago