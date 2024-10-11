Open Menu

Cricket: Bangladesh V West Indies Women's T20 World Cup Scores

Published October 11, 2024

Cricket: Bangladesh v West Indies Women's T20 World Cup scores

Sharjah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Brief scores from the Women's T20 cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and the West Indies in Sharjah on Thursday:

Bangladesh 103-8 in 20 overs (Nigar Sultana 39, Dilara Akter 19; Karishma Ramharack 4-17) v West Indies 104-2 in 12.

5 overs (Hayley Matthews 34, Stafanie Taylor 27; Marufa Akter 1-20)

result: West Indies won by eight wickets

Toss: West Indies

