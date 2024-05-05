Cricket: Bangladesh V Zimbabwe 2nd T20 Scores
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2024 | 09:50 PM
Chittagong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Brief scores from the second Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in Chittagong on Sunday:
Zimbabwe 138-7 in 20 overs (J. Campbell 45, B. Bennett 44 not out, Taskin Ahmed 2-18, Rishad Hossain 2-33) v Bangladesh 142-4 in 18.
3 overs (Towhid Hridoy 37 not out, Mahmudullah Riyad 26 not out; Luke Jongwe 2-35)
Toss: Bangladesh
result: Bangladesh win by six wickets
Series: Bangladesh lead five-match series 2-0
Recent Stories
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
More Stories From World
-
Clement slams Celtic boss Rodgers as Rangers keep title bid alive5 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh cruise to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe5 minutes ago
-
Golf: US PGA Byron Nelson tournament scores35 minutes ago
-
Pogacar wins Giro d'Italia second stage, claims overall lead45 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table2 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update2 hours ago
-
Brazil mounts frantic rescue effort as flooding kills 662 hours ago
-
Al Jazeera condemns Israel's 'criminal' decision to close offices2 hours ago
-
Five things to know about Al Jazeera2 hours ago
-
Floods in southern Brazil force 70,000 from homes2 hours ago
-
Pak Women Cricket Team arrives in London for T20, ODI series against England3 hours ago