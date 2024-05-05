Cricket: Bangladesh v Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores

Chittagong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Brief scores from the second Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in Chittagong on Sunday:

Zimbabwe 138-7 in 20 overs (J. Campbell 45, B. Bennett 44 not out, Taskin Ahmed 2-18, Rishad Hossain 2-33) v Bangladesh 142-4 in 18.

3 overs (Towhid Hridoy 37 not out, Mahmudullah Riyad 26 not out; Luke Jongwe 2-35)

Toss: Bangladesh

result: Bangladesh win by six wickets

Series: Bangladesh lead five-match series 2-0