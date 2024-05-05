Cricket: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores

Chittagong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Brief scores at the end of the Zimbabwe innings in the second Twenty20 international against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Sunday.

Zimbabwe 138-7 in 20 overs (J. Campbell 45, B. Bennett 44 not out, Taskin Ahmed 2-18, Rishad Hossain 2-33) v Bangladesh

Toss: Bangladesh

