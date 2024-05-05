Open Menu

Cricket: Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 Scores

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Cricket: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores

Chittagong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Brief scores at the end of the Zimbabwe innings in the second Twenty20 international against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Sunday.

Zimbabwe 138-7 in 20 overs (J. Campbell 45, B. Bennett 44 not out, Taskin Ahmed 2-18, Rishad Hossain 2-33) v Bangladesh

Toss: Bangladesh

str/sa/slb/ssy

Related Topics

Bangladesh Chittagong Zimbabwe Taskin Ahmed Sunday

Recent Stories

Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, ..

Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..

2 hours ago
 Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for D ..

Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative

2 hours ago
 Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Expe ..

Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

20 hours ago
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

21 hours ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

21 hours ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

21 hours ago
 Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

21 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

21 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mob ..

Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police

21 hours ago

More Stories From World