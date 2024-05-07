Cricket: Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe Second T20 Scores
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Chittagong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Brief scores from the third Twenty20 international between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in Chittagong on Tuesday:
Bangladesh 165-5 in 20 overs (Towhid Hridoy 57, Jaker Ali 44; B. Muzarabani 3-14) vs Zimbabwe
Toss: Zimbabwe
Series: Bangladesh lead five-match series 2-0
