Cricket: England V Australia 1st ODI Scoreboard
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 10:10 PM
Nottingham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) First-innings scoreboard in the first one-day international between England and Australia at Trent Bridge on Thursday:
England
P. Salt b Dwarshuis 17
B. Duckett c and b Labuschagne 95
W. Jacks c Smith b Zampa 62
H. Brook c and b Labuschagne 39
J. Smith c sub (Connolly) b Short 23
L. Livingstone c Green b Zampa 13
J. Bethell c Labuschagne b Head 35
B. Carse c Green b Zampa 2
J. Archer c sub (Connolly) b Labuschagne 4
M. Potts not out 11
A. Rashid c Labuschagne b Head 0
Extras (lb5, nb1, w8) 14
Total (all out, 49.
4 overs) 315
Fall of wickets: 1-48 (Salt), 2-168 (Jacks), 3-213 (Duckett), 4-232 (Brook), 5-256 (Smith), 6-272 (Livingstone), 7-278 (Carse), 8-288 (Archer), 9-315 (Bethell), 10-315 (Rashid)
Bowling: Hardie 6-0-27-0; Dwarshuis 4-0-18-1; Abbott 5-0-50-0 (1nb, 2w); Short 10-0-68-1 (2w); Green 4-0-25-0 (2w); Zampa 10-1-49-3; Labuschagne 6-0-39-3 (1w); Head 4.4-0-34-2 (1w)
Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wkt), Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa
Toss: England
Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)
tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
