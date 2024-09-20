Open Menu

Cricket: England V Australia 1st ODI Scoreboard

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Nottingham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Completed scoreboard in the first one-day international between England and Australia at Trent Bridge on Thursday:

England

P. Salt b Dwarshuis 17

B. Duckett c and b Labuschagne 95

W. Jacks c Smith b Zampa 62

H. Brook c and b Labuschagne 39

J. Smith c sub (Connolly) b Short 23

L. Livingstone c Green b Zampa 13

J. Bethell c Labuschagne b Head 35

B. Carse c Green b Zampa 2

J. Archer c sub (Connolly) b Labuschagne 4

M. Potts not out 11

A. Rashid c Labuschagne b Head 0

Extras (lb5, nb1, w8) 14

Total (all out, 49.4 overs) 315

Fall of wickets: 1-48 (Salt), 2-168 (Jacks), 3-213 (Duckett), 4-232 (Brook), 5-256 (Smith), 6-272 (Livingstone), 7-278 (Carse), 8-288 (Archer), 9-315 (Bethell), 10-315 (Rashid)

Bowling: Hardie 6-0-27-0; Dwarshuis 4-0-18-1; Abbott 5-0-50-0 (1nb, 2w); Short 10-0-68-1 (2w); Green 4-0-25-0 (2w); Zampa 10-1-49-3; Labuschagne 6-0-39-3 (1w); Head 4.4-0-34-2 (1w)

Australia

M.

Marsh c Carse b Potts 10

T. Head not out 154

S. Smith c and b Livingstone 32

C. Green b Bethell 32

M. Labuschagne not out 77

Extras (b4, lb2, w6) 12

Total (3 wkts, 44 overs) 317

Did not bat: A Carey, M Short, A Hardie, S Abbott, B Dwarshuis, A Zampa

Fall of wickets: 1-20 (Marsh), 2-96 (Smith), 3-169 (Green)

Bowling: Archer 6-0-53-0 (3w); Potts 5-0-33-1 (1w); Carse 5-0-42-0; Jacks 6-0-29-0; Rashid 10-0-59-0; Livingstone 9-0-75-1 (1w); Bethell 3-0-20-1 (1w)

result: Australia won by seven wickets

Player-of-the-match: Travis Head (AUS)

Series: Australia lead five-match series 1-0

Toss: England

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Remaining Fixtures (all times GMT)

Sep 21: 2nd ODI, Headingley (1000)

Sep 24: 3rd ODI, Chester-le-Street (1130)

Sep 27: 4th ODI, Lord's (1130)

Sep 29: 5th ODI, Bristol (1000)

